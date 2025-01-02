Christian Watson Injury: Not practicing yet
Watson (knee) isn't practicing Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
On a positive note, though, Watson warmed up with his teammates for the first time since suffering a bruised left knee Week 16 against the Saints. He'll have one more chance to get in some on-field work this week before the Packers potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Bears.
