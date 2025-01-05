Christian Watson Injury: Serious knee injury feared

Coach Matt LaFleur didn't express optimism regarding the right knee injury that forced Watson out of Sunday's loss to the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. "I'm not super confident in that right now," LaFleur said.

Watson appeared to suffer a non-contact injury while running a route early in the second quarter. He required assistance to reach the sideline and then was carted to the locker room before being ruled out after halftime. The exact nature of Watson's health concern isn't known but should be clarified in due time once the necessary battery of tests are undertaken. The Packers now have a few question marks in their receiving corps, as Romeo Doubs was sidelined due to an illness Sunday.