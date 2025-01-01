Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Watson headshot

Christian Watson Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 10:01am

Watson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Watson hasn't practiced since suffering a left knee bruise in the Packers' Week 16 win over the Saints, but he was listed as questionable ahead of this past Sunday's eventual loss to Minnesota before ending up on the inactive list. A return to practice Thursday or Friday would give Watson a much better shot to play this Sunday against the Bears.

Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now