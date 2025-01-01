Christian Watson Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday
Watson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Watson hasn't practiced since suffering a left knee bruise in the Packers' Week 16 win over the Saints, but he was listed as questionable ahead of this past Sunday's eventual loss to Minnesota before ending up on the inactive list. A return to practice Thursday or Friday would give Watson a much better shot to play this Sunday against the Bears.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now