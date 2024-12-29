Fantasy Football
Christian Watson headshot

Christian Watson Injury: Trending toward sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Watson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings but is considered unlikely to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Watson didn't practice in any fashion this week while managing a bruised left knee, but head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that the lack of on-field work wouldn't necessarily stop the wideout from suiting up Sunday, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. Ultimately, Watson doesn't seem to have made enough progress in his recovery from the injury to play against the Vikings, and he's expected to be formally ruled out when Green Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With Watson expected to sit out, all of Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks should be in store for slight boosts in their snap and target projections.

Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers
