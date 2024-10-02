Christian Watson Injury: Will avoid injured reserve

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Watson won't be placed on injured reserve due to the high-ankle sprain that he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

A high-ankle sprain typically results in a multi-game absence, but the Packers apparently believe that he won't be sidelined for at least four contests, which is what an IR stint would require. Predictably, he didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, per Bill Huber of SI.com, and Watson likely will be ruled out by week's end ahead of Sunday's road game against the Rams. In Watson's absence, Dontayvion Wicks is slated to be more involved in three-receiver sets alongside Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, while Bo Melton and Malik Heath are candidates to take on increased roles as well.