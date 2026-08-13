Christian Watson News: Cameo appearance in preseason opener
Watson failed to bring in his only target in Thursday's 28-9 preseason loss to the Steelers.
The Packers began the game with most of their offensive starters on the field, including QB Jordan Love, but they all made quick exits. Watson heads into 2026 at the top of the depth chart at wide receiver after signing a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension in June, but Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden both figure to see significant roles as well, and as in years past in Matt LaFleur's offense, who the actual top option is could change from week to week. Watson has missed time to injuries in each of his four NFL seasons, playing just 10 regular-season contests last year and hauling in 35 of 55 targets for 611 yards and six touchdowns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Watson See More
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADPYesterday
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 EliminationYesterday
-
ADP Analysis
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo2 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round Guide to Ace a Yahoo Fantasy Football Draft3 days ago
-
Mock Drafts
12-Team PPR Mock Draft: Ian Hartitz's Pick-by-Pick Analysis4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Watson See More