Christian Watson News: Contained in Week 12

Watson had one carry for four yards in Sunday's 38-10 victory over the 49ers.

Watson entered Sunday's contest on the heels of a career-best, 150-yard performance, but he was targeted only three times in Green Bay's lopsided win, and a drop on a potential 49-yard touchdown pass right before halftime proved particularly costly for fantasy players. Watson did lead Packers receivers in snaps for the first time all season in Week 12, and he could be busier than usual again if fellow wideout Romeo Doubs (concussion) is unable to go Thursday against the Dolphins. Either way, though, Watson will be facing a Miami defense that has contained opposing wide receivers as well as any team league-wide.