Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Watson headshot

Christian Watson News: Eclipses century mark in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Watson secured four of seven targets for 114 yards and lost a fumble in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Watson's night got off to an inconspicuous start when he lost a fumble after a 20-yard reception on the first play of the second quarter. While that mistake led to a Lions field goal, Watson came back to record a 59-yard catch on the Packers' second play of the second half, and he went on to add a 29-yard grab with just under eight minutes remaining in the contest. The game marked Watson's second over the 100-yard mark for the season, and he's recorded at least 67 receiving yards in three of the last four contests. Watson's production is still subject to some game-to-game volatility, but he could be in line for another robust role in a Week 15 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 15, especially if Romeo Doubs (concussion) isn't able to make it back for that contest.

Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now