Watson had four receptions (six targets) for 39 yards in Sunday's 30-27 victory over the Jaguars.

Watson has been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks, but he has maintained an active status throughout. The 6-foot-4 wideout tied tight end Tucker Kraft for the lead in targets for Green Bay on Sunday. Watson remains a mid-level option with some upside (assuming good health) heading into next Sunday's bought with the Lions.