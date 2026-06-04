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Christian Watson News: Gets four-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 8:43am

Watson and the Packers have reached agreement on a four-year contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Watson's new deal is a four-year, $110.5 million pact that includes a $31 million signing bonus. The 2022 second-rounder is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he recorded 35 catches (on 55 targets) for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. As the coming campaign approaches, Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden are in line to pace a Green Bay WR corps that also includes Savion Williams, Bo Melton and Skyy Moore following the offseason departures of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Looking ahead, Watson's per-route production makes him a fantasy breakout candidate in 2026, provided he can stay on the field.

Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers
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