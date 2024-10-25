Christian Watson News: In clear for Sunday

Watson (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Due to the left ankle he sprained back in Week 4, Watson had his reps managed Wednesday and Thursday, but after practicing fully Friday, he's in the clear to suit up for a third straight game Sunday. In his first two contests back from the injury after missing a Week 5 win over the Rams, Watson has recorded four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown on six targets while carrying once for minus-4 yards.