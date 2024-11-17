Christian Watson News: Puts forth season-best effort

Watson brought in all four targets for 150 yards in the Packers' 20-19 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Watson contributed a game-long 60-yard reception on the second play of what would turn out to be the Packers' game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. The third-year wideout tied a season best in receptions while setting a new high-water mark in receiving yards, with the only blemish on his afternoon the fact his touchdown drought extended to four games. Watson will look to build on his first 100-yard tally of the season in a Week 12 home clash against the 49ers next Sunday.