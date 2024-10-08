Christian Wilkins Injury: Out indefinitely with foot injury

Wilkins underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a Jones Fracture in his foot that he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilkins injured his foot in the first half of Sunday's game and remained in the locker room after halftime. It's a devastating blow for the Raiders, who signed Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract in March to reinforce their defensive line alongside All-Pro Maxx Crosby and veteran John Jenkins. Wilkins will eventually be placed on injured reserve, and while he hasn't been ruled out for the year, a return won't likely happen until much later in the regular season. Adam Butler as been the Raiders' top rotational defensive tackle this season, and he should slide into Jenkins' starting spot from here on out.