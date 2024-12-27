Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chuba Hubbard headshot

Chuba Hubbard Injury: Status in question for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Hubbard (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Hubbard's listed DNP on Wednesday was attributed to rest, but he's since managed a pair of limited sessions due to a knee injury, leaving his status up in the air for Week 17. The Panthers will confirm his availability, or lack thereof, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's able to suit up, Hubbard will be taking on a Buccaneers defense that contained him to 43 yards on 12 carries back in Week 13.

Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now