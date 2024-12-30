Chuba Hubbard Injury: Won't need surgery

Hubbard (calf/knee), who is on IR, won't need any surgery in the offseason, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard put together a career-best season for the Panthers, rushing for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns on 250 carries while adding 171 yards and one touchdown on 43 receptions. However, the 25-year-old will finish the campaign on IR after suffering a Grade 2 calf strain late in the season. Since Hubbard won't need surgery on either the calf or the knee, he's likely to be ready to play by the start of the 2025 campaign. He's expected to be Carolina's top running back next season after signing a four-year contract extension this November.