Chuba Hubbard News: Can't get going in Week 15

Hubbard rushed the ball 10 times for 32 yards in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys. He added four receptions on four targets for 17 yards.

Hubbard led the backfield as expected with Jonathon Brooks (knee) sidelined. However, he couldn't get things going, in large part because Carolina ran only 50 offensive plays. That led to his lowest yardage output on the ground since Week 1. Positively, Hubbard did remain involved as a pass catcher, as this marked his third game with at least four catches in his last five matchups.