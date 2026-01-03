Hubbard's day was as unproductive as his line suggests, although backfield mate Rico Dowdle fared even worse on the ground (1.4 yards per carry). The fifth-year pro's production saw a significant downturn in 2025 compared to the last two seasons, as a two-game absence in Weeks 5-6 opened the door for Dowdle to take over the lead-back role for an extended period. Hubbard finished with 511 rushing yards (3.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown while adding a 30-223-3 receiving line across 15 games, and he'll remain in a timeshare with Dowdle in the wild-card round if the Panthers qualify for the postseason via a Falcons win over the Saints on Sunday.