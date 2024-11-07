Chuba Hubbard News: Reaches four-year extension

Hubbard agreed to a four-year, $33.2 million contract extension with the Panthers on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hubbard is able to earn an additional $4 million in incentives, and he'll receive $15 million fully guaranteed as part of the new deal, which keeps him in the fold through the 2028 season. A 2021 fourth-round pick, Hubbard produced 1,135 yards from scrimmage over 17 games, emerging as Carolina's top back after free-agent signee Miles Sanders struggled and eventually lost the starting gig. Carolina then invested a second-round pick into Jonathon Brooks (knee) in the 2024 NFL Draft, but with Brooks having not yet made his debut, Hubbard has maintained his spot atop the depth chart and has continued to thrive in his fourth season, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and recording 26 receptions through Carolina's first nine contests. Brooks could be available this Sunday against the Giants, and while the Panthers are still high on the rookie's long-term outlook, Hubbard's extension likely ensures that the veteran have a prominent role in the backfield for the foreseeable future.