Chuba Hubbard News: Scores fourth touchdown

Hubbard rushed the ball 17 times for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders. He was not targeted.

The Panthers' offense had a miserable day, as they possessed the ball for only 24:55 and totaled only 180 net yards. Given that context, Hubbard did what he could with his rushing attempts, highlighted by a long gain of nine yards and a four-yard touchdown run late in the blowout loss. Despite his success this season, Hubbard's outlook is murky moving forward given the state of the Panthers' offense and the impending return of Jonathon Brooks (knee).