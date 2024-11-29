Chuck Clark Injury: Dealing with shin issue

Clark was limited in practice Friday due to a shin injury and is questionable for Sunday's Week 13 game against Seattle, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Clark wasn't included on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday but popped up as limited Friday. He just returned from a four-game absence due to a sprained ankle in Week 11and logged all but one of New York's defensive snaps ahead of the team's Week 12 bye. If Clark can't play Sunday, Tony Adams could take on a starting role.