Chuck Clark Injury: No injury designation for Week 11

Clark (ankle) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.

Clark was placed on the Jets' injured reserve Oct. 15 after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 6 against the Bills. After sitting for the last four regular-season games, Clark returned to practice Wednesday and has been able to fully participate in practice all week. His practice participation this week, coupled with no injury designation, indicates that Clark should be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's game.