Chuck Clark Injury: Surprise addition to IR

Clark (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Clark played 100 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps for the third consecutive game in the Week 17 loss to the Bills, recording eight total tackles. However, he appears to have sustained an undisclosed injury in the process, as he's since shifted to IR. The 29-year-old's season is now over, with the Jets already eliminated from playoff contention. Clark appeared in 12 games for New York in 2024, recording 69 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles.