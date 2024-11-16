Fantasy Football
Chuck Clark headshot

Chuck Clark News: Activated from injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 5:38pm

The Jets activated Clark (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday.

Clark suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 6 against Buffalo and missed the minimum four games while on injured reserve. He's expected to be active for Sunday's date with the Colts. Prior to his injury, Clark had started all six games and played every defensive snap. It's unclear how the Jets will choose to deploy Ashtyn Davis, Tony Adams and Clark at safety moving forward.

Chuck Clark
New York Jets
