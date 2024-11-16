Chuck Clark News: Activated from injured reserve
The Jets activated Clark (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday.
Clark suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 6 against Buffalo and missed the minimum four games while on injured reserve. He's expected to be active for Sunday's date with the Colts. Prior to his injury, Clark had started all six games and played every defensive snap. It's unclear how the Jets will choose to deploy Ashtyn Davis, Tony Adams and Clark at safety moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now