Chuck Clark headshot

Chuck Clark News: Lands with Lions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Detroit signed Clark to a contract on Tuesday.

Clark spent last year with the Steelers, where he totaled 51 tackles (31 solo), three pass defenses and one forced fumble across 15 regular-season appearances. That marked the veteran safety's lowest tackle total since 2018, and he also took a step backward in terms of pass coverage. He now stands to handle a rotational role in with the Lions, behind starting safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee).

Chuck Clark
Detroit Lions
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