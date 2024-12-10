Chuck Clark News: Records seven tackles in loss

Clark finished with seven tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 32-26 loss to the Dolphins.

Clark now has 47 tackles (26 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season. Though he missed four games with an ankle injury, the safety has been steady when healthy, playing on 70-100 percent of the defensive snaps in all eight games that he's started and finished.