Chukwuebuka Godrick Injury: Sprains ankle Saturday
Godrick suffered an ankle sprain during Saturday's preseason opener versus the Rams, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.
Godrick was hurt in the second half and was unable to return. Coach Andy Reid said after the contest that the 25-year-old is dealing with an ankle sprain. Godrick is battling to make the 53-man roster as a depth option on the offensive line.
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