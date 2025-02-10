Fantasy Football
Chukwuma Okorafor headshot

Chukwuma Okorafor News: Let go by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

The Patriots released Okorafor (undisclosed) on Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

New England placed Okorafor on the exempt/left squad list in mid-September, and he remained there for the remainder of the campaign. The 2018 third-round draft pick made just one appearance last season, as he started in Week 1 and logged 12 snaps before being pulled. Okorafor's release means he is now free to pursue work with a different organization.

Chukwuma Okorafor
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
