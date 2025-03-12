Chukwuma Okorafor News: Picked up by Gang Green

The Jets signed Okorafor on Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old from Western Michigan appeared in just one game during his one-year stint with the Patriots in 2024 before being placed on the exempt/left quad list in early September. However, he's made 60 starts throughout his seven-year NFL career, primarily with the Steelers from 2020 to 2022 (48 starts). With Okorafor now in New York, he's expected to compete for a starting tackle spot in 2025.