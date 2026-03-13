Chukwuma Okorafor headshot

Chukwuma Okorafor News: Staying with Gang Green

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

The Jets and Okorafor agreed to terms on a contract Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The 2018 third-round pick from Western Michigan will now remain in New York after spending his 2025 campaign with the Jets. Okorafor appeared in 14 games last season, logging just 45 special-teams snaps. Now back with the Jets, he's expected to compete for a reserve role on the team's offensive line throughout the offseason.

Chukwuma Okorafor
New York Jets
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