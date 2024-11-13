Chuma Edoga Injury: Gets go-ahead to practice
Dallas designated Edoga (toe) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Edoga has been out since training camp due to a lingering toe issue, but he now appears to be approaching a return to action. The Cowboys will have 21 days to officially activate him before they'd have to put him back on injured reserve for the rest of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now