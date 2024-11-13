Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chuma Edoga headshot

Chuma Edoga Injury: Gets green light for practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 9:33am

Dallas designated Edoga (toe) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Edoga has been out since training camp due to a lingering toe issue, but he'll resume practicing Wednesday and could be close to making his season debut. The Cowboys will have 21 days to evaluate him before he would have to be activated or remain on IR for the rest of the season.

Chuma Edoga
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now