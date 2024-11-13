Chuma Edoga Injury: Gets green light for practice
Dallas designated Edoga (toe) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Edoga has been out since training camp due to a lingering toe issue, but he'll resume practicing Wednesday and could be close to making his season debut. The Cowboys will have 21 days to evaluate him before he would have to be activated or remain on IR for the rest of the season.
