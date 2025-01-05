Fantasy Football
Chuma Edoga headshot

Chuma Edoga Injury: Sitting against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Edoga (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Edoga was limited in practice all week due to a toe injury. While he was able to play through the issue in Week 17 against the Commanders, he will not do so in Sunday's regular-season finale. The 2019 third-round pick appeared in five games for the Cowboys this season and started at left tackle in four of them. Rookie first-rounder Tyler Guyton will likely start at left tackle due to Edoga's absence.

Chuma Edoga
Dallas Cowboys
