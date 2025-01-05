Chuma Edoga Injury: Sitting against Washington

Edoga (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Edoga was limited in practice all week due to a toe injury. While he was able to play through the issue in Week 17 against the Commanders, he will not do so in Sunday's regular-season finale. The 2019 third-round pick appeared in five games for the Cowboys this season and started at left tackle in four of them. Rookie first-rounder Tyler Guyton will likely start at left tackle due to Edoga's absence.