Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chuma Edoga headshot

Chuma Edoga News: Active for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Edoga (toe) is active for Sunday's game against Washington, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Edoga opened the regular season on injured reserve due to a toe issue, but he will make his 2024 debut Sunday after logging full practices all week. With Zach Martin (ankle) and Tyler Smith (ankle) both ruled out, Edoga could be inserted into the starting lineup for Sunday's NFC East contest.

Chuma Edoga
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now