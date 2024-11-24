Chuma Edoga News: Active for Week 12
Edoga (toe) is active for Sunday's game against Washington, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Edoga opened the regular season on injured reserve due to a toe issue, but he will make his 2024 debut Sunday after logging full practices all week. With Zach Martin (ankle) and Tyler Smith (ankle) both ruled out, Edoga could be inserted into the starting lineup for Sunday's NFC East contest.
