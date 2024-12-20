Fantasy Football
Chuma Edoga headshot

Chuma Edoga News: Good to go for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Edoga (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's battle against the Buccaneers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Edoga exited early from last Sunday's win over the Panthers due to an ankle injury. He began this week as a DNP but was able to log a limited practice session Thursday before being estimated as a full participant in Friday's walkthrough. Edoga started each of the Cowboys' past two contests at left tackle over Tyler Guyton.

Chuma Edoga
Dallas Cowboys
