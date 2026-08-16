CJ Allen News: Practices Sunday
Allen (hamstring) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Allen suffered a hamstring injury in early August, sustaining the injury just days after returning to practice from a calf issue. The rookie second-rounder is finally ready to resume team activities and continue preparing for his role as the starting middle linebacker. Allen's return means Austin Ajiake and West Weeks will likely see fewer opportunities in Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons.
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