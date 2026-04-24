CJ Allen News: Selected by Indianapolis

The Colts selected Allen in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 53rd overall.

Allen earned himself a starting role in Georgia's defense during his rookie years in 2023 and emerged as a leader for the Bulldogs over his last two college seasons. He was named to both the All-American First-Team and All-SEC First Team in 2025 after posting 88 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass defenses across 13 games. Allen missed just one game during that season despite undergoing meniscus clean-up surgery on his left knee, and that kind of drive to stay on the field, coupled with his athletic frame, above-average speed and versatility both as a run stopper and coverage guy could help him emerge as a reliable player in the Colts defense for years to come. Allen has a great chance to start right away as a rookie, considering his main competition at middle linebacker will come from Austin Ajiake.