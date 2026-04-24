CJ Allen headshot

CJ Allen News: Selected by Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 5:45pm

The Colts selected Allen in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 53rd overall.

Allen earned himself a starting role in Georgia's defense during his rookie years in 2023 and emerged as a leader for the Bulldogs over his last two college seasons. He was named to both the All-American First-Team and All-SEC First Team in 2025 after posting 88 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass defenses across 13 games. Allen missed just one game during that season despite undergoing meniscus clean-up surgery on his left knee, and that kind of drive to stay on the field, coupled with his athletic frame, above-average speed and versatility both as a run stopper and coverage guy could help him emerge as a reliable player in the Colts defense for years to come. Allen has a great chance to start right away as a rookie, considering his main competition at middle linebacker will come from Austin Ajiake.

CJ Allen
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ Allen See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
2 days ago
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
NFL
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
Author Image
Christopher Boan
8 days ago
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 1
NFL
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 1
Author Image
Christopher Boan
9 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
Author Image
Max Staley
24 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
Author Image
Mario Puig
37 days ago