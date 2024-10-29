C.J. Brewer News: Pair of sacks in loss

Brewer recorded three solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Brewer was very active among his 13 snaps, logging his first tackles since Week 3 and the first two sacks of his career. The Coastal Carolina product is strictly a rotational option on the Buccaneers' defensive line, however, so despite Sunday's surge, he remains off the IDP radar heading into a Week 9 road battle against the Chiefs on Monday night.