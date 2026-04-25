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CJ Daniels News: Picked up by Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 1:51pm

The Rams selected Daniels in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 197th overall.

Daniels played for three different schools during his six-year college career, which ended with Miami in 2025, when he caught 50 passes for 557 yards and seven touchdowns across 13 games. He brings a 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame with good instincts and an all-around package that can help him compete at the NFL level, even if there isn't a specific category or trait that he excels in. Daniels will have the opportunity to compete against Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield for the Rams' WR3 spot behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

CJ Daniels
Los Angeles Rams
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