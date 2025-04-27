Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
CJ Dippre headshot

CJ Dippre News: Agrees to deal with Patriots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Dippre is slated to sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Dippre posted 757 yards and three touchdowns across three his final three college seasons between Maryland and Alabama. He's considered a strong run blocker while being a willing special-teams contributor. Dippre will lean on both of those traits as he aims to earn a roster spot through training camp.

CJ Dippre
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now