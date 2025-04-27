CJ Dippre News: Agrees to deal with Patriots
Dippre is slated to sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.
Dippre posted 757 yards and three touchdowns across three his final three college seasons between Maryland and Alabama. He's considered a strong run blocker while being a willing special-teams contributor. Dippre will lean on both of those traits as he aims to earn a roster spot through training camp.
CJ Dippre
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now