CJ Donaldson News: Signing with New Orleans

The Saints signed Donaldson as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Donaldson played in 13 games for Ohio State in 2025, logging 96 carries for 361 rush yards and 10 rush touchdowns over his senior season. The 21-year-old spent the first three years of his collegiate career at West Virginia, logging 171 and 163 carries in his sophomore and junior seasons, respectively. As a well-built downhill back, his upside for the Saints comes as a depth option for short-yardage situations.