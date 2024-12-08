Fantasy Football
C.J. Gardner-Johnson headshot

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Injury: Being evaluated for concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Gardner-Johnson (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Gardner-Johnson was on the receiving end of a hit from teammate Tristin McCollum in the first quarter of Sunday's game. With Reed Blankenship (concussion) and Sydney Brown (knee) inactive, Avonte Maddox will step in at strong safety for as long as Gardner-Johnson is sidelined.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles
