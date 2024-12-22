C.J. Gardner-Johnson News: Ejected from Sunday's game
Gardner-Johnson has been ejected from Sunday's matchup against the Commanders for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Gardner-Johnson was ejected in the third quarter versus Washington but not before logging an interception and an assisted tackle. Tristin McCollum is now slated to hop in at safety as the Eagles close out the matchup.
