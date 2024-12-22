Fantasy Football
C.J. Gardner-Johnson

C.J. Gardner-Johnson News: Ejected from Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Gardner-Johnson has been ejected from Sunday's matchup against the Commanders for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Gardner-Johnson was ejected in the third quarter versus Washington but not before logging an interception and an assisted tackle. Tristin McCollum is now slated to hop in at safety as the Eagles close out the matchup.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
