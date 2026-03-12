C.J. Gardner-Johnson headshot

C.J. Gardner-Johnson News: Links up with Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Gardner-Johnson and the Bills agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gardner-Johnson opened the 2025 season with the Texans after being traded by the Eagles in March of last year. He appeared in only three games for Houston before being released in late September, which led to the 2019 fourth-rounder signing with the Bears in late October. Gardner-Johnson played a key role in the Bears' secondary and finished the regular season with 51 tackles (35 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four pass defenses (two interceptions) and one forced fumble across 10 games with Chicago. He'll now head to Buffalo, where he's projected to start at safety alongside 2024 second-rounder Cole Bishop.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
