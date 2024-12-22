Fantasy Football
C.J. Ham headshot

C.J. Ham News: Good to go against Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Ham (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Ham popped up on Thursday's injury report due to an ankle injury. He was limited in Friday's practice, but he's managed to progress enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Sunday. Ham gives the Vikings blocking out of the backfield and he'll look to open up space in the run game for Aaron Jones and Cam Akers.

C.J. Ham
Minnesota Vikings
