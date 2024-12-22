C.J. Ham News: Good to go against Seattle
Ham (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Ham popped up on Thursday's injury report due to an ankle injury. He was limited in Friday's practice, but he's managed to progress enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Sunday. Ham gives the Vikings blocking out of the backfield and he'll look to open up space in the run game for Aaron Jones and Cam Akers.
