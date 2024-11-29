C.J. Mosley Injury: Could return in Week 13
Mosley (neck) is questionable to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Mosley has missed the Jets' past four games while dealing with a neck issue, but he was able to log an FP/FP/LP practice progression this week and enters the weekend deemed questionable. The veteran linebacker would presumably move into a starting role if he's able to return, though he could be on a managed snap count given the nature of his injury and the fact that he's played more than one-third of New York's defensive snaps only once this season (in Week 1). Mosley's return would likely lead to less defensive snaps for Sam Eguavoen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now