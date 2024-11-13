C.J. Mosley Injury: DNP on Wednesday

Mosley (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mosley has been sidelined for each of the Jets' last three games due to a neck injury sustained in Week 7's loss to the Patriots, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he could be in jeopardy of missing even more time. If the veteran linebacker cannot upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday, expect Sam Eguavoen to continue seeing increased work with New York's first-team defense.