Mosley (toe) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mosley was able to log a limited week of practice after missing the Jets' last two contests due to a toe injury, but it now appears that he won't be ready for Week 5. With Mosley expected to be sidelined again Sunday, Chazz Surratt projects to see increased work with the Jets' first-team defense.