C.J. Mosley Injury: Hopeful he'll play again in 2024
Mosley said Monday he's optimistic about the progress he has made in recovering from neck surgery, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Mosley has missed the Jets' last four games due to a lingering neck issue, but he's still bullish on his chances of returning at some point during the home stretch of the campaign. His name will be one to look out for when the Jets release their first official practice report of the week Wednesday.
