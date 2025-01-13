C.J. Mosley Injury: Injuries derail 2024 campaign

Mosley (neck) recorded 17 total tackles (13 solo) over four games in 2024.

Mosley sustained a toe injury in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the 49ers that sidelined him for three of the team's next six games. He was limited in the games he did play as well, logging just 43 defensive snaps across those three contests. The veteran linebacker then suffered a neck injury during the pregame warmups before the Week 8 matchup against the Patriots, which led to him being sidelined for the remainder of the season. Mosley remains under contract through the 2025 season, so he's expected to stay with the Jets. The 32-year-old has averaged 156 total tackles in his last three full NFL seasons and is projected to serve as one of the Jets' top inside linebackers next year once he's recovers from his neck injury.