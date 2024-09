Mosley (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Robert Saleh confirmed as much earlier in the day Friday, stating it was unlikely Mosley would play versus Denver. The veteran linebacker was a non-participant in practice all week. Jamien Sherwood and Quincy Williams will be busy against a run-oriented and quick-passing Broncos offense Sunday.